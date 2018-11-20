As promised back in June, Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema revival house is throwing its doors open again December 1.

The theater was closed back in January for near-year long enhancements and upgrades.

First pics scheduled to play on the marquee is Tim Burton’s 1992 sequel Batman Returns, Richard Linklater’s 1993 comedy Dazed and Confused, and during the evening it’s Richard Lester’s Oscar-nominated 1979 title Butch and Sundance: The Early Years starring Tom Berenger as Butch Cassidy and William Katt as the Sundance Kid, and George Roy Hill’s 1969 four-time Oscar winner Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

On Christmas Day: The March of the Wooden Soldiers, the Marx Brothers’ Horse Feathers and Tarantino’s own The Hateful Eight is scheduled to play.

The 300-seat theater opened in 1929 at Beverly Boulevard near LaBrea Boulevard in Los Angeles. The two-time Oscar winner Tarantino subsidized New Beverly owner Sherman Torgan to the tune of $5,000 per month to keep the venue open; Torgan, who passed away in 2007, owned the theater at 7165 Beverly Blvd since 1978. Tarantino became the new landlord in the wake of Torgan’s passing, holding the line on developers yearning to turn the theater into a Supercuts.

In 2014, Tarantino became head curator with a mandate that only 16MM and 35MM prints would be shown at the 228-seat theater, and jettisoning the digital projector installed by Torgan’s son Michael.

New Beverly made the news official on social today exclaiming its first full week of 35MM: