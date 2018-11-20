RBG, Three Identical Strangers, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hal, Into the Okavango and twin climber titles The Dawn Wall and Free Solo have been nominated for the Producer Guild’s 2019 Documentary Motion Picture award. The winner will be announced January 19 at the PGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton, among the cappers to one of the most prolific years for the genre in recent memory.

The guild will take the wraps of its annual noms for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited Series Television, Streamed/Televised Movies, and Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs on January 4.

Focus Features’ Mister Rogers docu Won’t You Be My Neighbor? from Morgan Neville ($22.6 million at box office), Magnolia Pictures’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg docu RBG ($14.0 million), and Neon’s Three Identical Strangers ($12.3M) led a summer surge in the documentary space this year gross-wise. All three premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

RBG and Neighbor are joined on the PGA list by another biographical-focused title, Oscilloscope’s Hal, about inconoclast director Hal Ashby.

National Geographic’s Free Solo, about Alex Honnold becoming the first person to scale and solo climb Yosemite’s 3000-foot-high El Capitan Mountain with no ropes or safety gear, led the way with six noms at the recently announced Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. It is joined on the PGA list with another Nat Geo title, Into the Okavango, which follows an expedition down Africa’s Okavango River to discover how or why the river — the source of the continent’s wildlife lifeline — is drying up.

The Orchard’s The Dawn Wall is about Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson’s attempt to climb another Yosemite rock face, the Dawn Wall. It has grossed more than $1 million since its September release.

The docu finalists are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

The upcoming PGA Awards will also include bestowing special honors to individual producers. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was already announced to receive the guild’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award.