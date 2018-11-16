Emmy-nominated producer Eric Friedman is expanding his nearly 10-year relationship with Disney Channel, signing an overall deal to create and develop new projects exclusively for the channel.

Friedman has written or produced five comedy series for Disney Channel over the past decade. Most recently, he was executive producer and showrunner of Bizaardvark which has wrapped production after three seasons (new episodes will continue to roll out through 2019 on Disney Channel). He created and executive-produced Disney XD’s Crash and Bernstein and was a writer on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and the animated series Teamo Supremo as well as Disney XD’s I’m in the Band. Friedman also wrote for Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh and Zoey 101.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have watched Eric grow as a writer and producer over a decade, consistently delivering smart, funny shows for us,” said Nancy Kanter, Executive Vice President, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, and General Manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “And now we couldn’t be more excited to have him continue to work his magic bringing more of what kids and families want – Disney quality stories and characters that entertain and inspire.”

Friedman began his career at MTV in New York, working on The Tm Green Show, Apt. 2F, and Downtown, for which he received an Emmy nomination. In 1999, Friedman moved to Los Angeles to work on The Oblongs for the WB Network, Crank Yankers for Comedy Central, and Cheap Seats for ESPN Classic.

Friedman is repped by David Stone at WME and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels.