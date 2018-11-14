Millennium alumna Klea Scott is set for a recurring role on Freeform’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists.

Scott, who previously recurred as a different character on the original Pretty Little Liars series, will play Dana, the new head of security at Beacon Heights University, who is determined and perceptive almost to the point of omniscience. After recent events, she keeps Alison (Sasha Pieterse), Mona (Janel Parrish) and our Perfectionists on their toes.

The spinoff hails from the same auspices as the original series, writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and it is based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, written by PLL author Sara Shepard. It’s set to premiere in 2019.

Scott, who recurred as Jillian Howe, on mothership series Pretty Little Liars, is best known for her series regular roles on Millennium, Robert Homicide Division and the Canadian series Intelligence, as well as features including Minority Report and Collateral. Most recently, she was seen in the series Switched at Birth, NCIS, Perception, Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. Scott is repped by the Daniel Hoff Agency and Rugolo Entertainment.