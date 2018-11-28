Garrett Wareing (Perfect) is set for a recurring role on Freeform’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists. Wareing will play Zach, a BHU sophomore currently working three jobs to stay in school, and still manages to maintain stellar grades. His tough exterior hides a sensitive soul who can make anyone melt. The spinoff hails from the same auspices as the original series, writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and it is based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, written by PLL author Sara Shepard. It’s set to premiere in 2019. Wareing recently starred opposite Abbie Cornish in Perfect, which premiered at SXSW. He previously appeared in Independence Day: Resurgence opposite Joey King and starred in Boy Choir/Hear My Song opposite Kathy Bates and Dustin Hoffman. He’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and 23 Management Group.

Melissa de Sousa (The Best Man) has booked a recurring role YouTube’s On Becoming A God In Central Florida, a 1990s-set one-hour dark comedy series, starring and executive produced by Kirsten Dunst. The series, set to premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019, hails from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television. Written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky based on a spec script they wrote, On Becoming A God is set near Orlando in the early 1990s. It centers on Krystal Gill (Dunst), a minimum-wage-earning water park employee who will eventually scheme her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise: the cultish, flag waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin. De Sousa will play Mirta Herrera, a pill-popping, cantankerous journalist pigeonholed into doing human interest stories. While investigating FAM, she meets Krystal (Dunst) and is immediately compelled. De Sousa is best known for her work in Universal franchise The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday opposite Terrence Howard. She most recently guest-starred on CBS’ Criminal Minds and Elementary and was a lead on Queen Latifah’s Single Ladies drama for BET. De Sousa is repped by CESD and Meyer & Downs.