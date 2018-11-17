Donald Trump took to early Saturday morning to express his support for Nancy Pelosi to be Speaker of the House in the next Congress. The tweet comes after Trump a little over a week ago that Pelosi “deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats.”

His support comes with an interesting twist. He said that if Democrats give her a hard time that he can help add some Republican votes. This morning he added to that sentiment when he wrote: “I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House. She deserves this victory, she has earned it – but there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win!” He then tagged Rep. Tom Reed, as one of the Republicans that might vote for her.

It’s no secret that Pelosi and Trump haven’t seen eye to eye, but his support for her is very on-brand for him considering it seemed like it was more about his power rather than Pelosi.

Trump is also visiting California today. On Friday, Gov. Jerry Brown tweeted that he and California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom were meeting with Trump to discuss the wildfires that have been devastating the state. He retweeted Brown saying, “Thank you @JerryBrownGov. Look forward to joining you and @GavinNewsom tomorrow in California. We are with you!”

His visit to California comes after his criticism of the state’s handling of forest management — which he continued Friday afternoon on Fox News. Before boarding Air Force One to meet with Brown and Newsom, Trump told the press pool that they plan on talking about forest management. He added: “We will be talking about forest management. I’ve been saying that for a long time. It should have been a lot different situation. but the one thing is that everybody now knows that this is what we have to be doing, and there’s no question about it. It should have been done many years ago. But I think everybody’s on the right side. It’s a big issue, it’s a big issue, a very expensive issue, but very, very inexpensive when you compare it to even one of these horrible fires. And we’ll save a lot of lives.”

