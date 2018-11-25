It’s been a long, slow post-Thanksgiving weekend for President Donald Trump. Although the tweets have been few, their impact has been huge.

On Saturday, the Commander-in-Tweet underlined his “no crossings” border policy, vowing to keep out the caravans of immigrants massing on the Mexican side.

Today, Trump added to that message, telling other countries it would SMART (his caps) if they kept their citizens in their own countries.

He also gave thanks to – who else? – Trump, for keeping the economy on track and growing, singling out oil prices as a particular throttle. He also found time to review a Fox News broadcast, tout his Monday Mississippi rallies, and point out the root of France’s economic riots – Europe’s mistreatment of US interests.

The tweetstorm so far:

Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

The large and violent French protests don’t take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection. Both of these topics must be remedied soon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

I will be in Gulfport and Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday night doing two Rallies for Senator Hyde-Smith, who has a very important Election on Tuesday. She is an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military, our great Vets, Healthcare & the 2nd A. Needed in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

Victor Davis Hanson was a very good and interesting guest of Mark Levin on @FoxNews. He wrote a highly touted book called “The Second World Wars” and a new book will soon be coming out called “The Case For Trump.” Recommend both. @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018