It’s been a long, slow post-Thanksgiving weekend for President Donald Trump. Although the tweets have been few, their impact has been huge.
On Saturday, the Commander-in-Tweet underlined his “no crossings” border policy, vowing to keep out the caravans of immigrants massing on the Mexican side.
Today, Trump added to that message, telling other countries it would SMART (his caps) if they kept their citizens in their own countries.
He also gave thanks to – who else? – Trump, for keeping the economy on track and growing, singling out oil prices as a particular throttle. He also found time to review a Fox News broadcast, tout his Monday Mississippi rallies, and point out the root of France’s economic riots – Europe’s mistreatment of US interests.
