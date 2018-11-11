President Donald Trump is several time zones away from the US, attending ceremonies in Europe to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War, aka World War I. But he’s keeping up with his Twitter activity along the way.
Yesterday, the Commander-in-Tweet caused an uproar by complaining about California’s fire management. He later backed down and issued some conciliatory words. But he can’t quite let it go, issuing another tweet today that talked of forest management as a cure for the raging wildfires that afflict the state during the dry seasons.
He also found time to detail some of the stops on his trip, and gave a shout-out to Poland.
The tweetstorm so far: