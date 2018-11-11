President Donald Trump is several time zones away from the US, attending ceremonies in Europe to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War, aka World War I. But he’s keeping up with his activity along the way.

Yesterday, the Commander-in-Tweet caused an uproar by complaining about California’s fire management. He later backed down and issued some conciliatory words. But he can’t quite let it go, issuing another tweet today that talked of forest management as a cure for the raging wildfires that afflict the state during the dry seasons.

He also found time to detail some of the stops on his trip, and gave a shout-out to Poland.

The tweetstorm so far:

Poland, a great country – Congratulations on the 100th Anniversary of your Independence. I will never forget my time there! pic.twitter.com/gEme6McF1x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

President Trump Attends the American Commemoration Ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery https://t.co/P6PgE1zXuE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 11, 2018

Beautiful ceremony today in Paris commemorating the end of World War One. Many World leaders in attendance. Thank you to @EmmanuelMacron, President of France! Now off to Suresnes American Cemetery to make speech in honor of our great heroes! Then back to the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

On this Veterans Day — the 100th Anniversary of the end of WWI, we honor the brave HEROES who fought for America in the Great War, and every Veteran who has worn the uniform and kept our Nation Safe, Strong and FREE! https://t.co/zBvvYRR7XE pic.twitter.com/YO06ztfvNm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018