Two of the final stops in President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again tour are taking place today in Macon, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the president tries to push Republican candidates over the line in the crucial midterm elections on Tuesday.

Vice president Mike Pence is expected to join Trump at the Chattanooga Rally, taking place at the McKenzie Arena at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. The event marks the seventh rally that President Trump has held in Tennessee since he announced his candidacy for president.