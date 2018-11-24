It took him practically the whole day – a moment where even the White House press pool didn’t know whether he had any activities planned – but President Donald Trump finally woke up on Twitter late this afternoon.
The Commander-in-Tweet addressed his biggest issue of the moment – the immigration caravan – with a tweet that underlined a new policy, whereby any potential asylum seeker will be processed first in Mexico.
The move by Trump is seen as a way to avoid judicial interference with his plans to seal the border against any massive unauthorized migrations.
The tweetstorm so far: