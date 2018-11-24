It took him practically the whole day – a moment where even the White House press pool didn’t know whether he had any activities planned – but President Donald Trump finally woke up on late this afternoon.

The Commander-in-Tweet addressed his biggest issue of the moment – the immigration caravan – with a tweet that underlined a new policy, whereby any potential asylum seeker will be processed first in Mexico.

The move by Trump is seen as a way to avoid judicial interference with his plans to seal the border against any massive unauthorized migrations.

The tweetstorm so far:

….All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018