Fresh off two massive Make America Great Again rallies, the endlessly energetic President Donald Trump heads to Montana and Florida today for yet more gatherings.
As Tuesday’s midterm elections loom, President Trump is mounting a furious, coast-to-coast effort to turn out the Republican vote, as conflicting polls indicate a race that can swing either way for House of Representatives seats. Today it’s Montana and Florida, following on the heels of yesterday’s Indiana and West Virginia rallies, a pace that is typically more suggestive of the final stages of a presidential campaign.
But as energetic as he is offline, the Commander-in-Tweet hasn’t forgotten his online audience, and found time today for a few broadsides and some kudos to favored friends.
Here is his Saturday morning tweetstorm so far, with more likely to come later in the day: