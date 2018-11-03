Fresh off two massive Make America Great Again rallies, the endlessly energetic President Donald Trump heads to Montana and Florida today for yet more gatherings.

As Tuesday’s midterm elections loom, President Trump is mounting a furious, coast-to-coast effort to turn out the Republican vote, as conflicting polls indicate a race that can swing either way for House of Representatives seats. Today it’s Montana and Florida, following on the heels of yesterday’s Indiana and West Virginia rallies, a pace that is typically more suggestive of the final stages of a presidential campaign.

But as energetic as he is offline, the Commander-in-Tweet hasn’t forgotten his online audience, and found time today for a few broadsides and some kudos to favored friends.

Here is his Saturday morning tweetstorm so far, with more likely to come later in the day:

As the FIRST female Governor of Iowa, @IAGovernor cut taxes, balanced the budget (with a 127 m surplus!) & fostered a pro-growth environment where incomes are rising & unemployment is 2nd lowest in the Country! Proud to be in Des Moines to support my friend. Vote for Reynolds! https://t.co/dl3Li24Vs4 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 2, 2018

A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanaugh has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

Thank you to @PeteHegseth and @KatiePavlich for your nice, and very wise, statements on the Economy. You both really get it! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

Heading to Montana and Florida today! Everyone is excited about the Jobs Numbers – 250,000 new jobs in October. Also, wages rising. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

Indiana Rally, and Coach Bobby Knight, were incredible last night. Packed House in Honor of Mike Braun for Senate. Mike will be a GREAT Senator. Don’t forget to VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018