President Donald Trump has blasted what he termed the “gross mismanagement” of California’s forests, which he claimed led to the massive wildfires in the state.

The President’s tweet added to the misery of the estimated 200,000 people evacuated from Northern and Southern California. So far, 6,700 structures have burned in the fires, with at least 9 people confirmed dead and entire areas wiped out.

Trump’s harsh assessment and lack of empathy angered many in the Hollywood community.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

1. Zero consolation to those who have lost life & property.

2. The Bureau of Land Management's budget is determined by Congress.

3. Your own proposed BLM budget fails to properly fund prevention.

4. The mismanagement is a GOP Congress that refuses give BLM the resources it needs. https://t.co/a9Jku3YFjX — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 10, 2018