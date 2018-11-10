Perhaps feeling the heat from his ill-advised criticism on the California wildfire causes earlier in the day, President Trump has now switched gears and issued some conciliatory words to those battling and affected by the blazes.

Trump, who is overseas for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of World War I’s end, had earlier roiled many with a tweet that suggested mismanagement of federal funds was the cause of the current fire issues in California. He also threatened to cut off federal funds, a somewhat tone deaf response to a state that was struggling with a crisis.

The backlash to that tweet may have prompted him to take a softer tone and attempt to comfort the afflicted later in the day.

These California fires are expanding very, very quickly (in some cases 80-100 acres a minute). If people don’t evacuate quickly, they risk being overtaken by the fire. Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018