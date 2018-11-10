Perhaps feeling the heat from his ill-advised criticism on the California wildfire causes earlier in the day, President Trump has now switched gears and issued some conciliatory words to those battling and affected by the blazes.
Trump, who is overseas for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of World War I’s end, had earlier roiled many with a tweet that suggested mismanagement of federal funds was the cause of the current fire issues in California. He also threatened to cut off federal funds, a somewhat tone deaf response to a state that was struggling with a crisis.
The backlash to that tweet may have prompted him to take a softer tone and attempt to comfort the afflicted later in the day.