EXCLUSIVE: Bill Block, CEO of Miramax, announced today that Jeremy Strong has signed onto Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys joining Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, and Kate Beckinsale. Ritchie wrote the script with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Toff Guys will explore the collision between old European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming. The feature project marks a throwback to Ritchie’s gangster pic roots laced with his signature visual kinetic style. Strong will play Cannabis Kingpin Mathew who is seeking to take control of the last lucrative illegal market in Europe.

Miramax

Strong stars as Kendall Roy, the frustrated son of an entertainment media mogul who aiming to keep grips on his family’s empire in HBO’s critically acclaimed Jesse Armstrong-Adam McKay drama Succession. That series will be returning for a second season next year after premiering last summer. Next up, Strong will co-star in director Steven Knight’s thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway due out on Jan. 25.

Strong’s additional film credits include Molly’s Game, The Big Short and Detroit. He starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall in Warner Bros’ The Judge directed by David Dobkin, in the Oscar-nominated civil rights drama Selma directed by Ava DuVernay, and in Oren Moverman’s Time Out Of Mind opposite Richard Gere.

“We are thrilled how well the cast is coming together,” said Block, “Jeremy is a multi-faceted performer, and one of the most respected actors of his generation, we are excited to bring someone of his caliber to this project.”

Toff Guys is set to start shooting this fall in England. Bob Osher (COO and General Counsel) and Matthew Anderson (VP of Development & Production, Film & TV) will be supervising on behalf of Miramax.

Strong is represented by WME and Mosaic.

Miramax currently has the Universal/Blumhouse co-production Halloween out in theaters which has reaped over $232M WW off a $15M net production cost through three weeks. Earlier this year, the Miramax produced I, Tonya took home an Oscar win for Allison Janney in the best supporting actress category.