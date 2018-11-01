UK and U.S.-based factual entertainment and wildlife producer Plimsoll Productions has hired Oscar-winning documentarian Richard Klein to head its new documentary division. The company also has promoted three key execs – Tom Hugh-Jones to Creative Director of Natural History, Jonathan Jackson to Finance and Commercial Director and Chris Williams to Series Producer. All will work out of the company’s headquarters in Bristol with Klein reporting directly to Chief Executive Grant Mansfield, Hugh-Jones to Head of Natural History Martha Holmes, Jackson to Chief Operating Officer Christine Owen and Williams to Head of Factual Entertainment Karen Plumb.

In his new role, Klein will oversee documentary programming for the UK and international broadcasters. During his career, he has produced more than 100 documentaries and has led factual commissioning at both the BBC and ITV and run BBC4. His credits include the Oscar-winning Man on Wire, The White Season, The Verdict, Traffic Cops, Tribe, Life at the Extreme, Britain From Above,The Choir, Great Ormond Street, When Ant and Dec met the Queen and Britain’s Most Historic Towns among many more. He also oversaw the award-winning Storyville strand for the BBC, and helped create Scandi Noir at BBC4.

L-R: Tom Hugh-Jones, Jonathan Jackson, Chris Williams Plimsoll Productions

In his expanded role, Hugh-Jones will develop, executive produce and oversee creative across Plimsoll’s series and lead development in the natural history department. Hugh-Jones joined Plimsoll three years ago to serve as showrunner on the upcoming NatGeo series Hostile Planet. Before joining Plimsoll, he produced the Emmy and BAFTA-winning series Planet Earth II.

Jackson will oversee Plimsoll’s strategic growth objectives and opportunities. Jackson previously spent six years at DRG, the UK’s largest independent international television distributor, most recently serving as Group Managing Director where he led the company through a successful sale process.

Williams will produce and direct Plimsoll’s factual entertainment programming. His credits include 999: What’s Your Emergency, Royal Marines Commando School, The Hotel Inspector and the successful travelogues Alex Polizzi’s Secret Italy and Spectacular Spain.

“These important appointments reflect Plimsoll’s continued expansion and the wealth of new opportunities available to the company domestically and internationally,” said Mansfield.