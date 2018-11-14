The editor of Playboy Germany has issued a lengthy statement condemning “deliberate falsifications” by a journalist in an article it published on Ennio Morricone. The article included supposed inflammatory comments by the Oscar-winning composer, including calling Quentin Tarantino a “cretin.” Morricone subsequently denied having made the comments.

Florian Boitin, Editor In Chief of Playboy Germany, today told Playboy readers in a newsletter, “We have now established that sections of the interview published by us do not accurately reflect the words spoken by Mr Morricone. Mr Anders [journalist Marcel Anders] has now addressed the accusations himself, and admits to making “terrible mistakes”. In a letter made available to the editorial team, he apologises to Mr Morricone for his failure to adhere to the statements given when writing the interview for Playboy and for adding statements made at other times and in other media.”

“Based on the information at our disposal, his actions have resulted in irresponsible inaccuracies at best and, at worst, in intentional deceit,” the message continued. “Whatever the circumstances, these deliberate falsifications are an intolerable breach of journalistic ethics. Needless to say, such actions do not in any way reflect the rigorous journalistic standards of German Playboy.”

He said the journalist in question was “a distinguished print and radio journalist, who has been writing for Playboy for many years, and has published many interviews with other German titles” and that he “enjoys a spotless reputation within the industry.”

However, the editor said next steps would include “filing a criminal complaint against the author on the grounds of deception.”

The editor spent multiple paragraphs praising Morricone who he called “a living legend”, “I have the greatest respect for Mr Morricone and his musical achievements. At this point, all I can do is express my deep regret that, due to knowingly inaccurate representations by an author commissioned by us, Mr Morricone has been portrayed in a false light.”