Platform One Media has struck a first look deal with the creative team behind French hit Versailles and has set its first projects including a drama from Bourne and Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy.

The company, run by CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh, has inked the deal with LA-based Atlantic Nomad, which is run by Simon Mirren and David Wolstencroft as well as Thank You For Smoking’s Jamie Carmichael.

The first project from the deal will be The Book of Guns from Gilroy, which will be executive produced by Mirren and Wolstencroft.

Elsewhere, it is also developing The Art of War, a Berlin-set, art world thriller, UK spy thriller The Knowledge and the San Pedro-set crime opus Hammerhead.

“Simon and David have such an impressive pedigree and have created and produced wonderfully successful global television series. Their view of character and narrative is grippingly unique. We look forward to partnering with Simon, David and Jamie on adventurous, sophisticated and compelling series,” said O’Connell Marsh. “Working together with the incomparable Tony Gilroy on The Book of Guns alongside Simon and David is a thrilling first project for us.”

“We’re over the moon to be working with Katie and her first-class team. Platform One are perfect partners, with impeccable creative and business instincts. We’re thrilled by their entrepreneurial and compelling vision for the future of our industry,” said Mirren, Wolstencroft and Carmichael. “We’re also honored and humbled beyond measure to be working with Tony Gilroy on Book of Guns. He’s the Godfather. A master storyteller at the very top of his game. We could not be more excited.”