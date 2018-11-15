Christine Crokos, writer/director of the Lee Daniels-produced LGBTQ drama, The Pimp, has joined the client roster of Verve.

The film, which hit theaters November 9 via by Vertical Entertainment, stars Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm, Aunjanue Ellis, Vanessa Morgan, and Edi Gathegi. The story follows a struggling female Pimp, Wednesday (Palmer), hustles for a chance at a better life. When her girlfriend, Nikki (Ramm), hits the streets to change their luck, Wednesday’s game starts to rise and so do her stable of girls. In a ferocious battle for street power, Wednesday fights to survive, risking her dream of ever getting out.

The pic, which marked Crokos second directorial outing, recently picked up the Best Narrative Feature Award and the Audience Award for Best Feature at this year’s Urbanworld Film Festival.

Crokos made her directorial debut with the film, Bang-Bang Wedding!, and is prepping a project about soccer World Cup champion goalkeeper Hope Solo.

She continues to be managed by Gail Levin.