The Producers Guild of America said Wednesday that Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros Pictures Group, will be honored with the guild’s most prestigious award: the Milestone Award. Emmerich will receive the honor at the 30th annual PGA Awards on January 19, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

As Warner Bros film chairman, Emmerich operates Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema to deliver the studio’s diverse slate, which includes numerous genres and established and up-and-coming talent in front of and behind the camera.

WBPG had a stellar 2017 with $5.13 billion in global box office receipts. Driving the success were Wonder Woman ($821 million worldwide), IT ($698 million), Justice League ($654 million), Dunkirk ($525 million), The LEGO Batman Movie ($311 million) and Annabelle: Creation ($306 million).

In 2018, WBPG has an impressive slate of hits including the Bradley Cooper-directed awards-season favorite of A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga as well as Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians, which became the most successful romantic comedy in a decade. They also found terrifying success with The Nun, the highest-grossing installment in New Line’s Conjuring universe. Other 2018 highlights include the Steven Spielberg adaptation of Ready Player One, New Line’s Dwayne Johnson action adventure Rampage, Game Night, Ocean’s 8 and the recently released Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as well as the forthcoming buzzy James Wan-directed superhero pic Aquaman.

WBPG’s 2019 slate includes The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Shazam!, Godzilla: The King of the Monsters, IT Chapter Two, and Joker.

“The Producers Guild knows better than most that studio filmmaking is an intensely collaborative art-form, and more often than not it is the producer who initiates, enables and protects great Hollywood movies,” said Emmerich. “I’ve been lucky to work with and learn from many great producers throughout my career and want to thank the members of PGA for recognizing me, and the contributions of our teams at Warner Bros. and New Line, with this honor.”

The PGA’s Milestone Award recognizes an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. In the past, the guild has paid tribute to such industry leaders as Clint Eastwood, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Steven Spielberg, Tom Rothman, and 2018 recipient Donna Langley among others.