EXCLUSIVE: Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass), Maya Hawke (BBC’s Little Women), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out) have joined Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, and Alex Wolff in the indie dramatic thriller Human Capital, an adaption of Stephen Amidon’s novel which is being helmed by Mark Meyers.

From a screenplay by Oren Moverman, the film centers on the lives of two families, one middle-class and one privileged, as their lives intertwine across the social divide when two of their children suddenly begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident.

Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray’s Maven Pictures and Bert Marcus Film’s Bert Marcus are producing the pic alongside Moverman for Sight Unseen Pictures, as well as Schrieber and Matthew Stillman under their Illuminated Content banner.

The book was first adapted into the 2013 Italian-language film Il Capitale Umano from director Paolo Virzì and became one of Italy’s highest grossing films.

Production on Human Capital is currently underway in New York.

Sarsgaard, repped by WME and Anonymous, can currently be seen in Hulu’s The Looming Tower miniseries. Hawke, who co-stars in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, is a client of CAA and Untitled. ICM and Untitled reps Gabriel, who will appear opposite Ethan Hawke in the Logan Marshall-Green-directed film, Adopt a Highway.