Peter Jackson’s WWI documentary They Shall Not Grow Old hit home on its UK TV debut last night, drawing in a peak of 2.4M viewers, which is three times BBC2’s 790,000 slot average. The film, which mixes previously unseen footage and audio recordings with colorized and sharpened images converted to stereoscopic 3D, was a hit across demographics, scoring particularly well in the 16-24 bracket. Warner Bros recently picked up world rights. Fathom will theatrically release stateside in December, Trafalgar released to strong box office in the UK.

Good Deed Entertainment

U.S financier BondIt Media Capital has said it will recognize and accept digital currency TTU Tokens on specific deals and transactions to finance films. The tokens are offered through beta-stage social entertainment platform TaTaTu. The tokens trade on cryptocurrency exchanges HitBTC, ABCC and LIquid. TaTaTu was launched and is run by producer Andrea Iervolino, who recently formed a partnership with Johnny Depp to develop and produce film and digital content together. BondIt offers financing against pre-sales and tax credits and has backed movies including Loving Vincent and Aftermath. TaTaTu projects including Waiting For The Barbarians and the Lamborghini biopic set to star Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin. Among the first supporters of TTU Tokens, are Prince Felix of Luxembourg, cryptocurrency investment firms BlockTower Capital and Lvna Capital, and AMBI backer Monika Bacardi.

UK distributor Modern Films has set tie-ups with Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas on the Australian and New Zealand release of The CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina, and with Cineplex for the Canadian release. Produced by BBC Children’s In House Productions, the event cinema release will debut in the UK in December. Based on the Hans Christian Andersen tale, it will follow the adventures of a thumb-sized girl in an oversized world of woodland creatures and giant plants. The cinema release will be based on a live recording of the stage play in the UK city of Stoke later this month. The BBC will broadcast on its kids channel CBeebies on December 21.