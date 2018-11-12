The People’s Choice Awards made its debut on the E! channel Sunday night to “For the People, By the People” fanfare, announcing the winners of the annual ceremony. Marvel conquered the film side with Avengers: Infinity War winning Movie of 2018 while Shadowhunters topped TV, winning Show of 2018.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe saw multiple wins with Scarlett Johansson winning Female Movie Star of 2018 and Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Guriria winning Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2018 respectively.

Shadowhunters stars Harry Shum Jr. and Katherine McNamara won for their roles on the Freeform drama. Riverdale won Drama of 2018 while Orange is the New Black nabbed Comedy of 2018.

This year’s ceremony (which didn’t have a host) kicked off with a performance by Nicki Minaj as well as a touching tribute by John Legend to honor The People’s Champion award recipient Bryan Stevenson. The ceremony also added 13 new categories including “The Revival Show of 2018”, “The Reality Show of 2018”, “The Bingeworthy Show of 2018”, and “The Reality TV Star of 2018”. The telecast was followed by a special live episode of Busy Tonight where the Dynasty was revealed as Revival Show of 2018.

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, television, and pop culture. Read the complete list of winners below.

THE MOVIE OF 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2018

Incredibles 2

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

THE SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2018

Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2018

Orange Is The New Black

THE REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018​

Dynasty

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018

Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2018

Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018

Nicki Minaj

THE GROUP OF 2018

BTS

THE SONG OF 2018

BTS: Idol

THE ALBUM OF 2018

Nicki Minaj: Queen

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2018

CNCO

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018

BTS: Idol

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2018

Taylor Swift: Reputation

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2018

Shane Dawson

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018

James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018

BTS

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2018

Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2018

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2018

Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2018

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

THE MOST HYPE WORTHY CANADIAN OF 2018

Tessa Virture & Scott Moir

L’INFLUENCEUR POP CULTURE FRANÇAIS DE 2018

Lufy

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2018

Melissa McCarthy

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2018

Bryan Stevenson, social activist and founder of Equal Justice Initiative

THE FASHION ICON OF 2018

Victoria Beckham