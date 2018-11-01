Showtime has set a Penny Dreadful sequel series. The pay cable network has greenlit Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, from Penny Dreadful creator, writer and executive producer John Logan who returns in the same roles. He is joined by Michael Aguilar (Kidding) who will executive produce with him. Production is expected to begin in 2019.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension. Rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the Devil, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will explore an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of that period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” Logan said. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is executive produced by Logan and Aguilar, along with the original series’ EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer.

“We were so thrilled when John Logan came to us with this wildly original take on the Penny Dreadful mythology that explores both the human spirit and the spirit world here in California,” said Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promises to be an extraordinary saga of familial love set against the terrifying monsters that are around us and within us.”

Penny Dreadful premiered in 2014 and ended its three-season run with a twisty finale in June 2016. The series received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress Eva Green, and won three BAFTA Awards. Penny Dreadful has developed a loyal fanbase who call themselves “The Dreadfuls.”