Period gangster epic Peaky Blinders today completed its 50th day of shooting for Season 5, and with that comes the first look at new cast member Sam Claflin, as well as more detail about his character. Check out the photo below.

Claflin is one of a host of new recruits for the BAFTA-winning drama that’s created and written by Steven Knight. As we’ve previously reported, Brian Gleeson and Anya Taylor-Joy are also new to the mix with returning leads Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson.

Season 5 of the Shelby family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP (Murphy) is approached by Claflin’s charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

Claflin recently starred in Baltasar Kormakur’s Adrift and is in Jennifer Kent’s Venice Film Festival award winner The Nightingale. He’s said he “couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show.”

The fifth go-round for the Shelbys is expected to air in the UK in 2019, moving from the series’ previous BBC Two home to BBC One. In the U.S., and in many international markets, Peaky airs on Netflix.

The fifth season is directed by Anthony Byrne and produced by Annie Harrison-Baxter. Peaky Blinders is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Drama for BBC One; executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Cillian Murphy, Patrick Spence and Tommy Bulfin.

Here’s Claflin all suited up: