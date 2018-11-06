IndyCar analyst and former racer Paul Tracy is currently under investigation by NBC after he allegedly made offensive comments about immigrants on Facebook comparing them to rapists.

In an exchange on Facebook, Indianapolis resident Chris Cunningham, who shares mutual friends with Tracy on the social media platform, told the IndyStar that after he told Tracy he invited immigrants to a party, the former racer said that they were going to listen to him play the “mini guitar” and then “they are going to rape your wife.”

Cunningham’s wife took screenshots of the conversation and tagged IndyCar Series and NBCSports, where he works as a sports analyst. The Tracy account then blocked Cunningham on Facebook. Tracy then started to post fake accounts impersonating him on Twitter. That said, the Facebook account Cunningham was communicating with may not have been the real Tracy. However, Tracy’s verified Twitter account blocked Cunningham’s wife.

The controversial comments were originated from a post that discussed Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who allegedly sent pipe bombs to Democrats and Trump critics.

According to the IndyStar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesman Alex Damron said that the alleged Tracy comments “are inappropriate and we believe NBC is taking the appropriate steps by looking into the matter.”