UPDATED with more details: The National Park Service that oversees the famed Paramount Ranch said Friday that the Western Town portion of the facility has been burned down. It was immediately in the path of the fast-moving Woolsey Fire, which started yesterday and has increased to 14,000 acres and now threatens the city of Malibu which has been evacuated.

“We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura,” tweeted the official handle of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation service. “We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it.”

Local TV stations covering the fire have shown the location, which appears to be wiped out.

The site just south of the 101 Freeway in Agoura has been the location for famous film and TV shoots since Paramount Pictures leased the ranch in 1927. Most recently, it was used as a location for the first and second seasons of HBO’s Westworld. The church below was used in some pivotal scenes at the end of Season 1 — here’s a look at a before and after:

Shutterstock/CBS2 Los Angeles

HBO released a statement today:

Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.

In the 1950s, Western Town proper was created for TV shows including The Cisco Kid. Gunsmoke, The X-Files, The Dukes of Hazzard and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman were shot there, as well as The Mentalist, Weeds and Hulu’s Quickdraw, according the the park service.

The NPS took over the property in 1980 and had revitalized it, making open to the public the property that includes multi-use trails through chaparral, riparian and valley oak.

The Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills early this morning and has made its way through the Santa Monicas to the Pacific Ocean. In addition to Malibu, nearby Westlake Village is also under mandatory evacuation; multiple homes have burned already in Westlake Village and Oak Park.

Here’s a look at the Western Town: