Former Trailer Park EVP and Creative Director Des Esposito is heading to Paramount Pictures where she will serve as EVP, Creative Advertising.

She begins on Nov. 5 and will lead the A/V, print, and digital campaigns for Paramount’s slate, reporting to the studio’s Co-President of Domestic Marketing Peter Giannascoli.

Paramount

At Trailer Park, where Esposito worked for the last eight years, she created advertising materials for such event titles as Frozen, Coco, Moana, Zootopia, Inside Out, Big Hero 6, Brave, Incredibles 2, The Lego Movie, Paddington, Finding Dory and Monsters University.

Says Giannascoli in a statement, “Creative excellence is at the heart of every successful film campaign, and Destiny brings the talent, experience, and savvy to turn movies into must-see theatrical events. I have admired her work for many years and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our team.”

Prior to Trailer Park, Esposito was a producer and editor at Open Road and Ant Farm, where her projects included Tangled, Winnie the Pooh, Wallace and Gromit, the Shrek movies and Match Point, among others.