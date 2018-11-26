Paradigm has acquired country music-focused touring agency Dale Morris & Associates, with agents Mike Betterton and Nate Ritches becoming part of Paradigm’s Nashville team as part of the deal.

The pact, struck with Morris Higham Management, brings country acts Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Brandon Lay, Ryan Griffin and Walker County into the Paradigm fold. They join an agency roster that already includes Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Coldplay, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Phish, Margo Price, Tiësto, Lorde, Dave Matthews Band, Sturgill Simpson, Imagine Dragons, Tori Kelly, Gucci Mane, Sara Bareilles, The Lumineers and Alessia Cara.

Paradigm will work in conjunction with Clint Higham’s MHM to create new opportunities for its management clients.

“Dale Morris and Clint Higham’s beliefs and values perfectly align with our art and artist philosophy at Paradigm,” said Sam Gores, Paradigm’s chairman and CEO, in a release announcing the deal. “They are unique, independent pioneers who share our unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create. Our cultures complement one another perfectly. We both have a fierce commitment to our artists, and we will be utilizing the combined strengths and resources from both companies to push this partnership into new territory.”