Pablo Ferro, who is known for his distinct title design and work in graphic design, died of complications from pneumonia Friday in Sedona, Arizona. The award-winning designer was 83.

Born on January 15, 1935 in Cuba, Ferro, a self-taught artist became known for eye-catching and stylized title design in film which included iconic films including Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Dr. Strangelove as well as others such as Bullitt, Men In Black, and Married to the Mob. During the mid-’50s he worked in animation before working with Disney animator Tytla who would become his mentor. He also worked with the would-be legend Stan Lee on a series of sci-fi and adventure comics.

In 1961, Ferro and fellow artists Fred Mogubgub and Lew Schwartz partnered to create their own company. Ferro then went on to create Pablo Ferro Films.

Ferro became a trailblazer when it came to montage-like title sequences, creative stylistic typefaces and quick-cut editing. If you have ever seen a movie, chances are, you saw his work. His art can be seen in over 100 films including the original The Thomas Crown Affair, Philadelphia, To Live and Die in L.A., Beetlejuice, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Addams Family, Zardoz, Harold and Maude as well as Gus Van Sant’s To Die For and Good Will Hunting.

He also worked on the first animated color version of the NBC Peacock and also produced and directed projects. He co-directed Hal Ashby’s 1983 Rolling Stones concert film Let’s Spend the Night Together. He also worked on Midnight Cowboy as a second-unit director and supervising editor of The Night They Raided Minsky’s. In 1991, he directed his own feature Me, Myself & I starring George Segal and JoBeth Williams.

Ferro’s work in title design has appeared in 12 Academy Award-winning films. He has also won numerous Clios and a DGA Excellence in Film Award.

He is survived by his former wife, Susan as well as his children Joy Ferro-Moore and Allen Ferro.