EXCLUSIVE: American Sniper and Turn actor Owain Yeoman and Ready Player One actor Ralph Ineson are joining Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery in William Brent Bell’s horror thriller The Boy 2, from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment.

In the sequel to the 2016 film, a young family moves into Heelshire Mansion, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate. Soon, their young son makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily lifelike doll he calls Brahms. Yeoman will play Sean, the husband to Holmes’ Liza. Ineson has been cast in the role of Joseph. Convery co-stars as their son Jude.

Bell’s The Boy grossed $68M worldwide. Cameras roll on the sequel in Victoria, BC on January 14, 2019.

Stacey Menear, who also penned the first chapter, wrote The Boy 2. Pic will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Yeoman broke onto the scene in 2004, starring as Lysander opposite Brad Pitt in Troy. He has appeared in several TV series including CBS’ The Mentalist and, most recently, NBC’s The Blacklist.

Deadline also exclusively reports here that Yeoman has joined the independent feature SAS: Red Notice from director Magnus Martens and written by Laurence Malkin and Chad Thurmann. Pic stars Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson and Sam Heughan. Production is already underway in Budapest. The movie follows a SAS operator Tom Buckingham (Heughan) who is hiding on a Eurostar that’s just been seized by a small army of private military contractors. Yeoman plays Olly, a Black Swan mercenary. Yeoman is repped by ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.

Ineson’s credits include the original UK version of The Office, Black Books and Porridge and such films as Mike Leigh’s Another Year, A24’s The Witch, and the Coen brothers’ latest Netflix movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He is repped by Gersh, Gordon and French, and Beaumont Communications.

STXfilms and Lakeshore recently partnered on Pierre Morel’s action-thriller Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner, and the romantic drama Adrift, starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley. STX will release The Boy 2 in the U.S.