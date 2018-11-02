Narcos alum Luis Guzmán is set as a series regular and Kurtwood Smith (Patriot) will recur opposite Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver in Epix’s Our Lady, LTD, a 10-episode modern noir drama series, from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television.

Written by Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD (fka Our Lady of Perpetual Grace), follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects. The pastor and his wife Lillian (Weaver)—known to their parishioners as Pa and Ma—have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings.

Guzmán will play Hector Contreras, a sheriff whose misplaced hope in the romantic pursuit of a used car saleswoman drives him to engage in James’ financially lucrative proposition, mistakenly assuming the simplicity of detaining the meek-seeming Ma and Pa for two weeks – only to learn the couple is anything but meek.

Smith portrays Uncle Dave, the devoted brother of Ma, is shunned in the community after a wrongful conviction drastically upends his humdrum way of life. But if ever restored in freedom and in reputation, he would have the ability to expose James’ entire scheme.

Conrad and Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad directing six episodes. Also executive producing are Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. It’s scheduled to premiere in 2019. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Guzmán’s recent TV credits include Code Black, Roadies and Narcos. He can currently be seen on the big screen in The Padre. He’s repped by Gersh and manager Michael Bregman.

Our Lady re-teams Smith with Conrad with whom he works on Patriot in the series regular role of Leslie Claret. Smith will be seen in Season 2 of Patriot, which premieres November 9 on Amazon. He’ll also return to Season 4 of Netflix’s The Ranch in the recurring role of Sam Peterson. Smith is repped by Progressive Artists Agency and Pop Art Management.