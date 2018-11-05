Damon Herriman (100 Bloody Acres), Chris Conrad (Patriot) have been cast as series regulars, Terry O’Quinn (Castle Rock) will recur and Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect) will guest in Our Lady, LTD, the upcoming 10-episode modern noir drama on Epix. Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver star in the series from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television. Production is under way.

Written by Steve Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects. The pastor and his wife Lillian (Weaver) — known to their parishioners as Pa and Ma — have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings.

Herriman and Conrad Shutterstock

Herriman will play Paul Allen Brown, the wayward son of Pa and Ma, and architect of a scheme to fleece his parents out of millions with partner James). Chris Conrad will play New Leaf, a former convict whose attempt at legitimacy via small-business ownership is thwarted by Ma and Pa. Losing everything, he directs that violence and intensity toward hunting the stranger he believes to be responsible – the same identity James just assumed.

O’Quinn will recur as Tom Walker, a Texas Ranger whose investigation into the death of a young girl lands him in Half Acre, where his primary suspect, Paul, has resurfaced. Lee will guests as Scotty Sholes, the accountant for Our Lady of Perpetual Grace who has access to the church’s financial records after Ma and Pa go missing and becomes a dangerous obstacle for James.

Herriman is repped by APA, Art/Work Entertainment and LMCM in Australia; O’Quinn is with by Genuine Artists; Lee is repped by Gersh and Lichter Grossman; and Chris Conrad is represented by Myman Greenspan.

Steve Conrad and Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners of Our Lady, LTD, with Conrad directing six episodes. Also executive producing are Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.