As the awards season picks up steam, stars and star filmmakers face a great opportunity to reach voters in the Q&A sessions, but also must tread a careful path because of heightened sensitivities. Some filmmakers already have run into problems with #MeToo and N-word issues.

This all comes as many industry jobs are in jeopardy as Disney implements its acquisition of Fox. It’s the dawn of a new corporate giant, but also the demise of many Hollywood positions.

Listen to our podcast here: