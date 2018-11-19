EXCLUSIVE: Amid intense competition, Orion Pictures has acquired Casa, a horror pitch from Andres and Diego Meza-Valdés, the sibling filmmakers whose profile has been on the rise in genre circles after their success with three shorts: Boniato, The Room and Play Dead.

The Miami natives will be making their feature-film directorial debut with Casa, which is described as a socially conscious horror thriller with an intergenerational tale centering on a Latino family.

Orion

Diego Meza-Valdés said the project also reflects the brothers’ sense of heritage within the genre-film community: “My brother and I have been genre fans our whole lives growing up in Miami. We are excited that we get to make such a terrifying story with a filmmaker-supportive group and especially the Orion brand that we’re such fans of.”

The Meza brothers caught the eye of genre followers after Boniato premiered as part of the 2016 Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section, where it was nominated for the Short Film Grand Jury Prize. They co-directed the 22-minute film with Eric Mainade.

The Sundance entry summary for Boniato: “An illegal migrant worker decides it’s time to move on from picking crops and find a better job. Little does she know, insidious supernatural forces have a different plan for her. Some borders aren’t meant to be crossed.”

The Meza brothers are represented by Circle of Confusion and Paradigm. Jairo Alvarado and Brad Mendelsohn will produce Casa on behalf of Circle of Confusion. Dan Kagan will oversee on behalf of Orion Pictures.