Once on This Island is shoving off for good soon. The show, which won this year’s Tony Award for Best Revival, will stage its final Broadway performance January 6, its producers said today.

After closing night, it will have played 458 performances and 29 previews. A national touring production will launch in fall 2019, with details TBA.

“It has been a great privilege to bring Lynn Ahrens’ and Stephen Flaherty’s groundbreaking show back to Broadway under Michael Arden’s incredible direction,” the producers said. “Michael’s brilliant staging, along with the perfect cast and a revolutionary design, are the reasons that the show won the Tony Award and received critical acclaim, and ran as long as the first production in 1990, again delighting audiences for more than 450 performances.”

Joan Marcus

Written by Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music) and based on Rosa Guy’s novel My Love, My Love, Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune (Hayley Kilgore), a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy (Isaac Powell) from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the four powerful island gods on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The revival, which also stars Michelle T. Williams, Tamyra Gray, Quentin Earl Darrington and Alex Newell, was greeted with strong reviews when it opened December 3 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Camille A. Brown is the choreographer.

Once On This Island is produced by Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold.