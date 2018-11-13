In the beginning of the new trailer for the Mimi Leder-directed On the Basis of Sex, Felicity Jones is seen as the trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her days at Harvard Law School. When a man (Sam Waterston) leading a welcome dinner asks the women why they are taking the spot that could’ve have been for a man, she stands up and says she’s there because she wants to learn more about her husband’s work as a second-year law student before sarcastically saying “so I can be a more patient and understanding wife.”

The Focus Features film, which opens December 25, tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty (Armie Hammer) to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The release of On the Basis of Sex coincides with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.

Daniel Stiepleman wrote the film which also stars Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Cailee Spaeny. Producers are Robert Cort and Jonathan King.