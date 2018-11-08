EXCLUSIVE: Actress, filmmaker and social activist Olivia Wilde has inked with CAA in all areas.

Wilde was previously with WME. She is currently in post-production on her directorial feature debut Booksmart a coming of age comedy for Annapurna Pictures which stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Billie Lourd and Lisa Kudrow.

As an actress, Wilde has worked with some of the most prolific directors in Hollywood from Scorsese, to Ron Howard, to Reed Morano, to Spike Jonze, starring in projects such as the HBO series Vinyl, Universal’s Rush, and Meadowland (which she also produced) and Warner Bros.’ Her. Led by Tron Legacy, Wilde’s film credits have amassed over $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Olivia Wilde, right, on set. Shutterstock

Wilde has executive-produced several socially conscious short documentaries, including the Oscar-nominated Body Team 12. Her other credits in the documentary world include Baseball in the Time of Cholera, Sun City Picture House and Fear Us Women.

On the directing side, she has directed a music video for Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, another for The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and “Free Hugs”, an emotional yet comedic short for Glamour Magazine.

Wilde co-founded the philanthropic company Conscious Commerce, with the mission to create a guide for conscious living by promoting the causes, brands, people and lifestyles that are forging a new paragon of living.

Currently, Wilde is the Chief Brand Activist of the first MADE SAFE nontoxic skin care company, True Botanicals. She was previously an ambassador for Revlon along with Emma Stone and Halle Berry.

In the past she has been honored by Save The Children with their Advocate Award in recognition of her galvanizing support for frontline health care workers through the 1 Million Community Health Workers Campaign to help save lives of thousands of mothers and babies. Additionally, the organization named Wilde as an artist ambassador focusing on maternal, newborn and child survival. She is also an acting board member of Artists For Peace and Justice.

She continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment and repped by PMK-BNC and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.