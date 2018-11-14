National Research Group (NRG) has hired Ben Rogers as President of Platform & Technology Clients. Rogers was previously EVP, Head of Development at Ipsos and brings over 20 years of technology platform, product, and service expertise with leadership posts in London and the San Francisco Bay area.

Rogers will lead and accelerate growth with technology clients across several dimensions of the product and services life cycle, including market landscaping, innovation, brand and positioning strategy, creative & platform optimization, and performance tracking.

“I’m excited to build upon NRG’s core expertise as trusted advisors to bold storytellers everywhere on every screen,” says Rogers. “Given the confluence of technology, platforms, and content – it’s a natural next step for NRG to expand upon its content creator focus to help clients solve a broader set of strategic business challenges. Leading this practice is just the opportunity I was looking for – and the promise of doing so at a global firm at scale, with a high-touch client-first model, is very exciting.”

“Ben is a preeminent technology research executive and business leader with a deep history of success in using insights to drive impact across the lifecycle of technology products and services. He is the ideal person to take our rapidly expanding platform and service business to great new heights,” says Jon Penn, CEO of NRG.

Rogers’ client relationships with new media, content, and technology platform clients have been market-leading. After starting his career at NOP, and leading various teams on technology accounts for Kantar, he spent nearly a decade at Synovate, leading the Microsoft relationship globally. Ben will be leading NRG’s Platform and Technology practice from the Bay Area.

The National Research Group, which is one of the leading companies in box office tracking, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.