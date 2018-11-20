A long-talked-about revival of CBS’ cult fave drama series Northern Exposure is moving forward. The project has been put in development at CBS with original series star Rob Morrow set to reprise his role and executive produce. It hails from original series co-creators Josh Brand and John Falsey, actor John Corbett, Morrow, Ben Silverman and Universal TV.

Written by Brand, the revival centers on Dr. Joel Fleischman, played by Morrow, who returns to Cicely, Alaska, for the funeral of an old friend and finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones in this continuation of the classic series.

Brand executive produces with Falsey, Morrow and Silverman. Corbett produces. Universal TV is the studio.

The quirky comedic drama series ran on CBS from 1990 to 1995. During its 110-episode run it received a total of 57 award nominations, winning 27, including the 1992 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, two additional Primetime Emmy Awards, four Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globes.

Cast and creatives of the original series reunited at the 2017 ATX Television Festival in Austin to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former CBS series’ premiere, and of course talked turned to a potential revival. “We would love it. [Rob Morrow] has been working, trying to get them to do it… I’m sure we all would agree that we’d love to see it,” Brand said, contending that the series could play well in the current TV landscape. “It’s of a time, but it’s also not of a time.”

Brand and Falsey also were behind award-winning shows St. Elsewhere and I’ll Fly Away.

Morrow’s recent credits include the role of Adam DiGiulio on Billions and a guest role on Chicago P.D.

Corbett is known for his roles as Josiah “Flash” Bacon on FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and Seth Holt on Parenthood.

If the project moves forward, it would be the latest in a string of broadcast TV revivals, joining Murphy Brown at CBS. ABC revived then canceled Roseanne, bringing it back as The Conners. A Veronica Mars revival limited series also is set at Hulu.

Morrow and Corbett are repped by Gersh.