Noomi Rapace (the Millennium series) has been set to star in thriller The Secrets We Keep, which has Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) in talks to join.

Yuval Adler (Bethlehem) will direct; script comes from Ryan Covington. Rapace will play Maja, a woman rebuilding

her life along with her husband Dobie in New York after WWII. When they encounter an eerily familiar man their life starts to unravel. They wonder, could this be the officer who was one of their chief tormentors at concentration camp Birkenau all those years ago?

AGC is financing and reps sales on the feature from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures who are producing with AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Shoot is due to get under way early next year.

The project joins AGC’s AFM slate alongside Tate Taylor’s Breaking News In Yuba County, set to star Allison Janney and Laura Dern.

Rapace is repped by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and attorney Howard Fishman of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman; Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment; Adler is repped by WME and Novo; and Covington is repped by Echo Lake and Ben Rubenfeld at Ziffren.