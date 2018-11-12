“Car 27. Please Report. Car 27”. CBS All Access has released the Season 2 trailer (uncensored version above) for its comedy series No Activity about two low-ranking cops who spend way too much time together.

Season 2 finds SDPD Detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in Car 27, staking out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring, while the SDPD is rocked by a massive corruption scandal – and the culprit might be close to home.

Brammall and Tolbeck are joined by returning guest stars Jake Johnson as Detective Haldeman, Sunita Mani as SDPD Dispatch’s Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as haphazard criminal Marco, Amy Sedaris as SDPD Dispatch’s mother hen, Janice, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

New guest stars this season include Jessica Alba, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield, Joe Manganiello, Cristin Milioti and Nasim Pedrad, among others.

All eight episodes of Season 2 will be available on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22, to stream exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers, marking the first time CBS’ SVOD and live streaming service has released an entire season of an original series at once.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty. Nina Pedrad co-executive produces and Trent O’Donnell directs all episodes.

Check out the newly released key art below.