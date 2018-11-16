EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed comedian Nikki Glaser in all areas. The host of Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, You Up w/ Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM, she also can be seen in the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Glaser is set to tape her second Netflix stand-up special in early 2019. Her additional television credits include co-creating, executive producing and hosting Comedy Central’s series Not Safe With Nikki Glaser.

On the film side, her credits include Trainwreck and Punching the Clown. Glaser also had stand-out performance on Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis and Roast of Rob Lowe.

She continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels.