EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed comedian Nikki Glaser in all areas. The host of Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, You Up w/ Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM, she also can be seen in the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Related
Netflix Reteams With 'The Little Prince' Director Mark Osborne For Animated Feature 'Escape From Hat'

Glaser is set to tape her second Netflix stand-up special in early 2019. Her additional television credits include co-creating, executive producing and hosting Comedy Central’s series Not Safe With Nikki Glaser. 

On the film side, her credits include Trainwreck and Punching the Clown. Glaser also had stand-out performance on Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis and Roast of Rob Lowe.

She continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels.