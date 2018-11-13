With the Woolsey Fire still burning after a recent flare-up this morning and evacuations reissued in the Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley areas, Hollywood continues to turn down the volume on its celebration factor out of respect for the victims, those who’ve lost their homes and the first responders who continue to battle the fire which has burned close to 100,000 acres. As such, Annapurna’s AFI Fest premiere for the Nicole Kidman LAPD noir Destroyer won’t be holding a red carpet, the third AFI premiere to do this week after Netflix’s Sunday screening of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and last night’s Bird Box. Paramount was the first studio on Saturday night to call off their Sunday red carpet. The screening for Destroyer, directed by Karyn Kusama, will still go on.

Annapurna issued the following statement this afternoon:

After the tragic events of last week’s mass shooting and the continued wildfires across our beautiful state, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI FEST red carpet for Destroyer. The screening of the film will go on as planned. Annapurna along with the filmmakers, cast and crew of Destroyer express their deepest condolences to the victims and those who have been affected and are extremely grateful to all who have risked their lives in responding to both tragedies. If you are seeking ways to help support victims and our first responders, please see a list of wonderful organizations we too will be supporting. Direct Relief Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund Humane Society of Ventura County National Resource Defense Council Sierra Club White Cloud Ranch

Everytown for Gun Safety

Reportedly nearly 9,000 firefighters were battling the fires with 44 dead and 200 missing. In addition, 435 structures have been destroyed with 35% of the fire contained.