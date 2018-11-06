New Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins has made a second key programming executive hire, bringing in Oscar-nominated producer Ramsey Naito as EVP of Animation Production and Development. Based in Nickelodeon’s Burbank studio, Viscardi will be in charge of the network’s animation content across all formats and platforms– digital, TV and film, reporting to Robbins.

Naito replaces Chris Viscardi, SVP of Animation and Development at Nick, who will move into a producer role for the network, overseeing the creation of feature-length animated content for both Nickelodeon and third-party digital and linear platforms.

The appointment of Naito follows Robbins’ recent hire of longtime close associate Shauna Phelan to the newly created position as SVP, Live-Action Scripted Content, for the Nickelodeon Group.

“Ramsey is a proven hit-maker and creative leader who has helped bring to life some incredibly imaginative characters for audiences of all ages,” said Robbins. “One of our goals is to exponentially grow our animation business and output on every platform, and I have no doubt that Ramsey will help us get there through a new generation of innovative, creator-driven content.”

In her new role, Naito will manage the day-to-day operations of Nickelodeon’s animation group, including development and the network’s existing tentpole animated franchises, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Loud House.

Naito has been involved in one of those Nickelodeon legacy animated franchises — she most recently oversaw production on Paramount Pictures’ upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie, slated for 2020. She produced DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated feature, The Boss Baby, while also earning her a PGA nomination for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures. Prior to DreamWorks Animation, Ramsey worked as a producer for Blue Sky Studios, at Cartoon Network as Head of Movies and at Nickelodeon Movies as Vice President of Development & Production.

Her executive and producer credits include: Barnyard (2006), The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002), Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002), the Oscar-nominated Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001), Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000), and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999).

Naito is a member of Women in Animation.