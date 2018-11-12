EXCLUSIVE: Former Big Brother boss Nick Samwell Smith has left Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation.

I hear Samwell Smith, who was Creative Director of Entertainment at the BBC Studios-backed business, left quietly over the last few months.

Samwell Smith was one of the company’s first hires when it launched at the start of last year. He worked alongside Nick Mather, who was also Creative Director, Entertainment, and was responsible for exec producing Channel 5 travelogue Dale’s Florida Fly Drive. Prior to joining Expectation, Samwell Smith was Managing Director of Endemol Shine-owned Initial, which he joined in 1997 before becoming Creative Director in 2006 and MD in 2013. In addition to producing 15 seasons of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, Samwell Smith also produced series including Fame Academy, Total Wipeout, Your Face Sounds Familiar, Dating In The Dark and 101 Ways To Leave A Gameshow.

An Expectation spokeswoman told Deadline, “It was by mutual agreement that Nick left Expectation to pursue other projects. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

I understand that there are no immediate plans to replace Samwell Smith. Mather, who co-created BBC gameshow Pointless, continues as Creative Director of Entertainment, while The Last Leg exec producer Ben Wicks joined the company in July 2017 as Creative Director of Comedy Entertainment. The latter has been responsible for series including Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show, which was handed a second season recommission and a Christmas special.

Other titles produced by Expectation include The Brigade, a food competition format overseen by chef Jason Atherton, and BBC travelogue Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls.