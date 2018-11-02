Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Michael Shannon (Man Of Steel), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), and Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) are set to star in heist thriller Echo Boomers, which Fortitude International is launching sales on at the American Film Market. Production is slated to begin in January.

Seth Savoy’s directorial debut, based on a true story, will follow a group of disillusioned twentysomethings who use the city as their playground by breaking into the homes of the richest citizens, stealing from the rich and giving to themselves. Additional cast is due to be set soon.

Byron Wetzel, Sean Kaplan, Mike Ware, Jeff Waxman, and James Langer are attached to produce. CAA Media Finance will represent domestic rights at AFM.