One of the leading rushers in the National Football League has been cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after a video surfaced showing him violently shoving and kicking a woman.

Kareem Hunt was released late this afternoon by the Chiefs after the star running back was shown in a TMZ video accosting a woman at a Cleveland Hotel. The 19-year-old woman, a college student, had accompanied Hunt and some friends back to his hotel room. When the women were asked to leave, a confrontation ensued.

Earlier today, Hunt was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL. That sanction meant he could not practice, play or attend games during a league investigation. The league issued a statement on the suspension: “The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today.”

The incident happened earlier this year, but just came to public attention with TMZ’s video. The Chiefs admitted they knew about the incident, but claimed Hunt lied to them about it.

Much as it did in the incident where Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was shown punching his girlfriend (now his wife) in an elevator, the NFL apparently was slow to act until video surfaced. Rice was initially suspended two games for his incident, but then received a full-season ban when the video surfaced. He never played another NFL game.