Refresh for updates throughout the AM: The New York Film Critics Circle is currently voting on their 2018 winners and it’s a process that can take close to four hours with winners announced in real time. So stay with us through the morning.

The first big trophy was just announced after 90 minutes of deliberation: Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade from A24 wins best first film. In its long wake after premiering at Sunday back in January, Burnham’s middle school opus has already won him the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award at the Gothams as well as Breakthrough Actor for Elsie Fisher. Eighth Grade was also named Best Directorial Debut at the National Board of Review earlier this week plus the film has four Independent Spirit nominations for Best Feature, Best Female Lead (Fisher), Best Screenplay (Burnham) and Supporting Male Actor (Josh Hamilton).

NYFCC is agreeing with NBR from their choice earlier this week and naming Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War as best foreign film. Pawlikowski won best director at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year for the Amazon release.

Though the organization’s bellwether rate for determining Oscar’s best picture is reportedly over 40%, the last time both AMPAS and NYFCC matched was in the 2011-12 season when they both gave the top prize to Michel Hazanavicius’ Hollywood silent film ode The Artist. Last year NYFCC lauded Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird as best picture which went to score five Oscar nominations, but no wins. While it’s common for many NYFCC winners to continue on as potential Oscar nominees, last year the only category where the group saw eye-to-eye with AMPAS as far as wins go was Disney’s Coco for Best Animated Film. Three years ago, the NYFCC predicted a surprise that no one expected at the Oscars: Mark Rylance taking best supporting actor for Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best First Film: Eighth Grade, dir. Bo Burnham (A24)