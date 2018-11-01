New Line Cinema has snapped up the rights to Dear David, the first urban legend ghost story that unfolded on social media from BuzzFeed contributor Adam Ellis.

Mike Van Waes is attached as the writer, based on a story by Van Waes and Evan Turner. The feature film is described as being a high concept horror-thriller, with all other details under wraps.

Ellis’ ghost story first appeared in August 2017 as a series of social media posts which he then re-wrote as an ongoing BuzzFeed post, “Dear David,” which went viral. Ellis amassed more than 1M Twitter followers as the story grew between Aug. 7 and Dec. 12, 2017.

BuzzFeed Studios’ Lauren Dolgen and Hieu Ho will produce along with Rideback‘s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Turner will serve as EP.