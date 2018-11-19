Hollywood’s greatest satire of television is filling seats on Broadway: Network, directed by Ivo van Hove and starring Bryan Cranston, neared the million-dollar box office turf last week, grossing $994,920 for seven preview performances.

The powerful showing – with an attendance of 7,027, the Olivier Award-winning play was at 99% of capacity – reflected an overall healthy week for Broadway. Box office for the season’s Week 25, ending Nov. 18, came in at $36,501,888, a slight 1.9% slip from the previous week, with one fewer show on the roster and a freak Nov. 15 snowstorm that dumped six inches on Manhattan.

Another previewer – Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, starring Jeff Daniels – was a sell-out too, filling 100% of seats and snaring $1,291,741 for a full eight-performance week. Opens Dec. 13.

King Kong, though torched by critics, had its best b.o. week yet, grossing $1,018,560, about 65% of potential. That figure includes a couple heavily comped press performances.

Opening during Week 25 was The Prom, taking in just about 37% of potential with $401,844. Five press performances and a totally comped opening night took a toll. With attendance of 7,070 reflecting about 87% of capacity, the new musical’s average ticket price was a shy $57.

The Cher Show, previewing at the Neil Simon, grossed $1,147,507, with attendance of 10,198 at about 92% capacity. Opening night is Dec. 3.

In its final week, Bernhardt/Hamlet took in $361,533, with a modest $67 average ticket price keeping the tally to about 59% of potential. Attendance of 5,409 was 92% of capacity.

Selling out (or close, at 98% capacity or more): Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Network, Springsteen on Broadway, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Too Kill a Mockingbird.

The Ferryman, which has extended its run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre through July 7, grossed $1M, with attendance at 89% of capacity.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $872,154,017, up 17% year over year. Attendance of 6,838,098 was up 8%.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.